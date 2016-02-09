DMX found not breathing in Yonkers Ramada parking lot, revived by EMS

His attorney said his client had an asthma attack and will still perform this weekend.

The rapper DMX was found not breathing in the parking lot of a Yonkers hotel, police and his attorney said on Tuesday, before emergency workers revived him.

A witness, police said, told emergency services personnel that the rapper “may have ingested some kind of powder.”

An attorney for the 45-year-old rapper, Murray Richman, said his client had an asthma attack and will still perform this weekend.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, collapsed at about 6:20 p.m. on Monday by his car at the Ramada on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, police said. The rapper, who lives in Mount Kisco, was with a witness, who called 911, Richman said.

When the Yonkers Police Emergency Services Unit arrived, DMX was unconscious and wasn’t breathing. They started giving him CPR and he regained short, quick breaths.

When ambulance workers arrived, police said they administered an opioid reversal medication through an IV.

Richman said DMX was treated at a hospital and released Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to perform on Saturday night in Reading, Pennsylvania.

“He’s going to make his show on Saturday,” Richman said. “He’ll be fine.”

Rapper Swizz Beatz tweeted a photo of himself with DMX on Tuesday.

“Just got off the phone with the DOG,” he wrote. “He’s good and in great spirits.”