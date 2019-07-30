A Manhattan doctor sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally prescribing pain pills to patients, including one who died of an overdose in 2016, was granted bail while his appeal is pending Tuesday by the Brooklyn federal judge who sentenced him.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie said in a three-page opinion that 80-year-old Dr. Martin Tesher’s age and ill health required caution in imprisoning him on the mandatory minimum 20-year sentence before the case has been fully scrutinized by a federal appeals court.

“As his life draws to a close, he is a convicted felon who is disgraced in his profession, his reputation now sacrificed,” Dearie wrote. “ … To incarcerate him now, to separate him from his ailing wife before a higher authority has scrutinized the trial record will in my judgment inflict an added punishment that cannot be undone or remedied.”

Tesher, a family practitioner on the upper East Side, was convicted at trial last year of 9 counts of prescribing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose, and one count of distributing fentanyl and oxycodone to a patient who died — Nicholas Benedetto, 27, of Staten Island.

Prosecutors, who opposed bail, accused Tesher of prescribing more than 2 million pain pills over five years, including one case in which he prescribed 15 oxycodone pain pills a day on a patient's first visit without verifying the patient's injury.

He prescribed fentanyl and oxycodone patches for Benedetto, prosecutors said, although he tested positive for cocaine, heroin, methadone, oxycodone and fentanyl. Two days after the prescriptions were issued, Benedetto was found dead from a fatal combination of oxycodone and fentanyl.

Dearie said that Tesher presented no danger to the community because his medical license was revoked and he posed no risk of flight. The judge said that for most of Tesher's life, he had a successful medical career helping patients without incident.

“Why things went wrong … is a mystery, at least to me,” the judge wrote.

The judge also said that Tesher would never have faced a mandatory 20-year sentence if he hadn’t rejected a plea deal, and concluded that although the evidence at trial was “compelling” the circumstances would trigger a close look by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The court was required by statute to impose a twenty-year sentence on a gravely ill 84-year-old man for an unintended death of a patient who abused the prescribed medication causing his death,” he wrote. “Such circumstances will appropriately trigger very careful scrutiny of the trial record.”

Prosecutors declined to comment on the decision, and whether they will seek further review by the 2nd Circuit. A lawyer for Tesher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.