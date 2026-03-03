DOE employee cuffed for Bronx double shooting murder of a beloved father 

According to police sources, 26-year-old Naya Brown was arrested at her Bronx home on March 3 by the Regional Fugitive Task Force.

A Department of Education (DOE) employee was arrested Tuesday for what police say was her role in a Bronx double shooting that left a beloved father dead.

According to police sources, 26-year-old Naya Brown was arrested at her Bronx home on March 3 by the Regional Fugitive Task Force. She joins 37-year-old Pernell Warren, who was also cuffed last month in relation to the Jan. 25 homicide on murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

While cops did not detail her exact alleged role in the crime, she, like Warren, was charged with murder.

Police say the incident unfolded just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 25 near the corner of West 242nd Street and Broadway after cops from the 50th Precinct received a 911 call of an assault in progress.

Responding officers discovered a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the knee and 44-year-old Keon Gill was wounded in the chest. Both men were rushed by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where Gill was pronounced dead.

Both men allegedly got into some kind of argument with the killers just prior to the deadly shooting.

“Keon was a devoted father, loyal son and loving family man. He was a truly kind and compassionate soul. Keon lived his life with humility, always putting others before himself and asking for little in return. His steady presence, gentle wisdom, and quiet strength were a source of comfort to everyone who knew him,” an obituary on the Riverdale-on-Hudson funeral home website read. “The values he instilled and the countless memories that will continue to bring comfort and inspiration.”

According to Brown’s LinkedIn account, she worked as a Borough Director for the DOE and described herself as a people person.

“I love working with people and bringing a great environment everywhere I go,” Brown wrote.