Dog attacks man in midtown during fight with owner over drugs, NYPD says

The two men were fighting about drugs, cops said.

A dog attacked a man at a midtown luxury building after he got into a fight with the dog’s owner over drugs, police said on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Family handout

An argument about drugs led to a dog attack in midtown Friday morning, police said.

Two men, ages 27 and 34, began fighting inside the 34-year-old’s residence at The Biltmore, a luxury apartment building on West 47th Street, between Eighth Avenue and Broadway, according to police.

The men and the 34-year-old’s dog were struggling on the floor when police arrived at about 9 a.m., they said.

The dog bit the 27-year-old several times, according to police. He had lacerations to multiple parts of his body and was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition, officials said.

Police tranquilized the dog and brought him to Animal Care and Control, where he will stay for a 10-day rabies observation, per a Department of Health order, a spokeswoman with the organization said.

Both men could face charges, police said.