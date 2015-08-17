Dog rescued from hot car with no plates in Brooklyn by NYPD’s 77th Precinct, NYPD says

One window was cracked open slightly, but dog was overheated, police said.

Cops rescued a terrier from a hot car with no plates in Brooklyn on Saturday night, cops said.

A man on Saint Marks Avenue flagged down two officers about a distraught Jack Russell Terrier that was running around inside a 1997 Ford Expedition about 9:45 p.m., police officials said.

Police said that one window had been cracked open slightly, but the dog was still overheated. There were no license plates on the car, which was full of boxes and clothes, and no tags on the dog.

The NYPD then turned over the terrier to Animal Care and Control, since the owner could not be tracked down, cops added.