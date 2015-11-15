Adopt Nick, an abandoned pit bull rescued by the NYPD

A pit bull mix rescued by the NYPD when he was discovered tied to a Brooklyn fence with a collar deeply embedded in his neck has since been rehabilitated, according to the ASPCA. He is now up for adoption.

A cop from the 63rd Precinct discovered the abandoned pooch, named Nick, at Brooklyn’s Amersfort Park on E. 39th Street and Avenue J Oct. 1 with a severe neck wound. The 6-year-old dog, who has brown and white fur, needed surgery because the collar was so embedded in his skin, a spokeswoman said.

“Unfortunately, embedded collars are fairly common among the neglected dogs we see,” said Dr. Julie DiMeglio, a veterinarian at the ASPCA Animal Hospital, in a statement.

“An embedded collar can cause deep wounds to the neck and can sometimes require surgery to remove because the flesh becomes attached to the collar material. Nick’s injuries were fairly severe and required daily bandage changes for several days and surgery to close the wound. Thankfully, his wound has healed extremely well and he has made a full recovery.”

No arrests have been made yet in Nick’s case.

Despite his history, the ASPCA says Nick is a friendly dog that likes people and other dogs that are similar in size to him. He also enjoys spending time outdoors.

Anyone interested in adopting Nick can reach out to the ASPCA’s Adoption Center on East 92nd Street, between York Avenue and First Avenue. More information is available at aspca.org.