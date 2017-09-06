Donald J. Trump State Park should be renamed after Heather Heyer, Queens lawmaker says

Heather Heyer was fatally run over at the “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally in Virginia.

A Queens assemblywoman led a push Wednesday to rename the now-closed Donald J. Trump State Park after Heather Heyer, the protester struck and killed by a car in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month.

The land for the park, which lies in Westchester and Putnam counties, was initially donated in 2006 when Trump planned to build a golf course, but the park was not maintained and closed in 2010, according to Assemb. Nily Rozic’s office.

On Wednesday, Rozic introduced legislation that would rename the parkland after Heyer, who was fatally run over at the “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally in Virginia. At least 19 others were injured in the attack.

“New York has always been a state that celebrates the strength in our diversity and has made it clear time and time again that hate has no place in our communities,” Rozic said in a statement. “The events that unfolded in Charlottesville and across the nation will continue being called out by Americans whose values are rooted in progress and equality.”

This isn’t the first push to rename the park. In 2015, a Change.org petition attempted to “Rename the Donald J. Trump State Park to … anything else.”