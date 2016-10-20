Donald Trump addresses Emmys snub at presidential debate: ‘I should’ve gotten it’

The major take-away of the final presidential debate? The Emmys are (allegedly) rigged!

Hillary Clinton took aim at Donald Trump Wednesday night for his repeated allegation that the election is rigged, remarking that he makes this claim whenever he loses.

“There was even a time when he didn’t get an Emmy for his TV program [“The Apprentice”] three years in a row, and he started tweeting the Emmys were rigged,” she quipped.

He interjected, “I should’ve gotten it.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken issue with the Emmys, which nominated “The Apprentice” eight times, though the show never won. Back in 2012, Trump tweeted several times over the course of a week about the award show.

“The Emmys were horrendous … the absolute worst show!” he tweeted on Sept. 24, a day after the show aired.

He tweeted again that day: “‘Amazing Race’ winning an Emmy again is a total joke. The Emmys have no credibility — no wonder the ratings are at record lows.”

And again: “The Emmys are all politics, that’s why, despite nominations, The Apprentice never won — even though it should have many times over.”

On Sept. 25, he took to Twitter, writing, “Emmys telecast is way down & lowest telecast on record among young adults. Emmys have no credibility – Should have nominated Apprentice again!”

And on Oct. 1, he tweeted, “Lots of people agree that the Emmys were a joke — got bad ratings–no credibility!”

It was the interruption heard ’round the world – or at least on Twitter.

Comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted, “The Emmys are NOT rigged. @VeepHBO @HillaryClinton @realDonaldTrump #debatenight.”

Twitter user Dom Knight said, “ISIS and three straight Emmys going to the Amazing Race. Two things that should never have been allowed to happen.”

And even the Television Academy weighed in, tweeting, “Rest assured, the #Emmys are not rigged,” and linking out to an infographic on how Emmys are won.