Donald Trump closes deal on Manhattan condo, selling it for $21 million

It’s huuuuge!

Donald Trump sold a 6,200-square-foot apartment in the Trump Park Avenue building for $21 million, according to realtor Michelle E. Griffith.

“We closed on Friday,” she said.

Griffith, a specialist for the Trump Park Avenue building, which is at 59th Stteet, could not say if the money for the all-cash deal was intended for presidential hopeful’s Trump’s campaign coffers.

“We had it on the market before him running for president,” she said. The buyers of the sprawling Manhattan oasis that includes five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths in the full service luxury building are an American couple who were represented by Corcoran in the transaction, Griffith said.

The apartment has a private elevator and is on the 24th floor of the 32-story tower that was The Hotel Delmonico before the building was purchased by Trump for $115 million in 2001 and redeveloped into luxury condos. The unit has stunning north and south views, Griffith noted.

The condo was a part of Trump’s real estate portfolio, said Griffith, who said that while the apartments in the building routinely fetched high five-figure rents, it was an auspicious time to sell.

Trump, 69, himself lives in Trump Tower.

“He’s not going to be homeless, I assure you,” Griffith said.