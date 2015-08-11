Donald Trump presidential campaign: ‘China has been disrespecting Obama for years’

Donald Trump brushed off the notion that his campaign was “over the top” during a news conference in Michigan Tuesday. …

The outspoken real estate mogul’s remarks at his first news conference since Thursday night’s GOP debate, showed no signs of slowing down his campaign, especially since he’s leading in the polls.

“I look at the polls and I only go by the polls. The people we are dealing with, it is what it is,” he said.

Trump refused to say whether he would run as a third party candidate if he doesn’t get the Republican nomination.

“I want to run as a Republican…as long as I’m treated fairly that will be the case,” Trump said.

The question and answer period covered a whole range of topics, including foreign economics. Trump went after China after it devalued its currency saying the U.S. needed to be tougher on the nation.

“China has been disrespecting President Obama for years. You have to do something,” he said.

He didn’t speak about his ongoing feud with Fox anchor Megyn Kelly, who moderated Thursday’s debate. Trump did take credit for the high ratings it generated.