Donald Trump slams Alicia Machado, Hillary Clinton in early morning Twitter rant

Donald Trump railed against Hillary Clinton and former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado in an early morning Twitter rant on Friday, calling Machado “disgusting” and recommending his Twitter followers “check out [her] sex tape and past.”

In a series of tweets, the Republican presidential candidate suggested that Clinton helped the Venezuelan-born 1996 Miss Universe become a U.S. citizen “so she could use her in the debate.”

“Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an ‘angel’ without checking her past, which is terrible!” he posted on Twitter. “Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con.”

He followed that up with a final tweet that said, “Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?”

Machado has said that Trump called her “Miss Piggy” when she gained weight, an allegation that Clinton brought up in the first presidential debate at Hofstra. Machado also appeared in an ad for Clinton.

“One of the worst things he said was about a woman in a beauty contest,” Clinton said at Monday’s debate. “He loves beauty contests, supporting them and hanging around them. And he called this woman Miss Piggy, then he called her Miss Housekeeping because she was Latina. Donald, she has a name. Her name is Alicia Machado and she has become a U.S. citizen, and you can bet she is going to vote this November.”

Clinton fired back at Trump on Twitter, calling his rant “unhinged, even for Trump.”

“What kind of man stays up all night to smear a woman with lies and conspiracy theories? … When something gets under Donald’s thin skin, he lashes out and can’t let go. This is dangerous for a president,” she tweeted.