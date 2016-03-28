Donald Trump tombstone removed from Central Park

The parks department said a crew removed the tombstone shortly after it was discovered.

In what appears to be a form of protest, someone installed a tombstone bearing U.S. Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s name in Central Park.

“Someone placed an actual Trump tombstone in Central Park,” Instagram user Sachinrb posted on Sunday.

The tombstone’s epitaph reads “Made America Hate Again.”

A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation said the tombstone was removed by a city parks crew shortly after it was discovered.

This isn’t the first time New Yorkers have targeted Trump over his presidential campaign.

Earlier this month, The Cinnamon Snail posted a photo on Instagram of a box of vegan doughnuts with Donald Trump’s likeness and unflattering descriptions of the presidential candidate written on them, including “Donald Chump.”

The company’s general manager said all 48 doughnuts were sold in 10 minutes.