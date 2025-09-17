Hold everything! DOT expands free delivery lockers on NYC sidewalks

New Yorkers placed 15,000 reservations for package deliveries and drop off through the public LockerNYC system since April 2024, prompting the city to expand the free service into parts of the Big Apple, transportation officials announced on Wednesday.

The NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) said on Sept. 17 that 36 more locker kiosks will open this fall on public sidewalks and inside local businesses across the five boroughs. Specific locations have not yet been announced.

The expansion will bring the total number of locker locations to 70 in the city, and marks the final phase of the pilot program before the city evaluates it next summer.

LockerNYC, which the city launched in April 2024 with the company GoLocker, is the city’s effort to provide secure places for New Yorkers to pick up their deliveries without worrying about porch pirates stealing their goods.

Officials said there’s another benefit to using the system, too: Consolidating deliveries at central locations cuts down on truck trips, congestion, and air pollution, especially since nearly 80% of households receive at least one package a week.

“The LockerNYC program offers a safe and free way to send and receive those packages without having to worry about porch pirates ruining your day,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. “In addition to cutting down on package theft, centralized pick-up and drop-offs can also reduce the number of larger delivery vehicles on our streets, improving street safety and reducing greenhouse gases in the process.”

Customers have made over 15,000 reservations for package pickup and drop-off since the program started, Rodriguez said.

New Yorkers can sign up and manage orders on the company’s webpage at golocker.com. Once a package is confirmed to be delivered to a locker, a delivery notification is sent to the package recipient, who then scans a QR code or enters an access code (received via text message or e-mail once the package is delivered to the locker) at the locker computer terminal. The customer then collects the package from an unlocked locker.

Current locker setups are located at several locations across the city, including:

5009 6th Ave., Brooklyn, outside City Fresh Market

830 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, outside Ideal Food Basket grocery

1380 Rockaway Pkwy., Brooklyn, outside America’s Food Basket grocery

1086 Brooklyn Ave., Brooklyn, outside Ideal Food Basket grocery

2036 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, outside Ideal Food Basket grocery

632 Vanderbilt Ave., Brooklyn, outside Foodtown

72-80 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn, outside Key Food

241 Taaffe Place, Brooklyn, outside C-Town

500 St Marks Ave., Brooklyn, outside a residential building complex

778 9th Ave. at West 52nd Street, Manhattan, outside West Side Home Center hardware and houseware

600 West 161st St., Manhattan, outside a residential building complex

47-01 49th St., Woodside, Queens, outside the Cosmopolitan Houses apartments

23-30 Newtown Ave., Long Island City, Queens, outside a residential building complex

42-15 30th Ave., Astoria, Queens, outside Key Food

44-07 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside, Queens, outside Green Valley Supermarket

76-10 37th Ave., Jackson Heights, Queens, outside Foodtown

A map showing all locations is available online at nyc.gov/dot.