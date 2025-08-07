Charges are pending against two women involved in a hit-and-run collision off the Manhattan Bridge in Chinatown that left two people dead.

Weeks after a horrific fatal crash claimed the lives of a cyclist and pedestrian last month, the city is implementing road safety measures, including a lower speed limit and barriers aimed at saving lives, transit officials told amNewYork.

The NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) announced immediate plans to implement enhanced safety measures at Canal Street and the Bowery in Chinatown. Officials said the action is in response to the tragic July 19 incident at the intersection in which a 23-year-old woman was allegedly driving a stolen Chevrolet Malibu at 109 mph as she mowed down male cyclist Kevin Scott Cruickshank, 55, of Morningside Drive in Manhattan and a female pedestrian, May Kwok, 63, of Newkirk Avenue in Brooklyn.

Following the collision, DOT officials immediately coordinated with NYPD on increased enforcement in the area.

Starting on Thursday, DOT crews will add concrete jersey barriers and sand-filled barrels to protect the pedestrian space that the driver had mounted at Canal Street and Bowery.

Plans are in the works to reduce the speed limit from 35 to 20 mph along the bridge approach to the intersection, but the city requires a 60-day public comment period first.

Over the next several weeks, crews will reduce the width of the two left-most Canal Street-bound lanes off the Manhattan Bridge aimed at slowing vehicles as they exit the span and enter local streets.

The DOT is also considering the installation of a warning sign to show drivers how fast they are traveling.

“As we mourn the loss of the victims of this horrific crash, we are taking immediate steps to fortify this intersection while developing a long-term safety redesign for the entire Canal Street corridor,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has historically called for the passage of the Super Speeders bill at the state level. The legislation would require the installation of speed limiters in the vehicles of the most reckless and repeat speeding offenders on the streets.

Autumn Romero, the driver of the vehicle that struck Cruickshank and Kwok, was indicted in NYS Supreme Court on Aug. 6 on murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and a list of other charges.

When Romero struck Cruickshank, he was thrown from his bicycle and across the intersection, court papers showed. The other victim, Kwok, was thrown from a bench. Both victims suffered severe internal and external injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle also crashed into a parked NYPD auxiliary van, destroying its back rear wheel, and ramming it across the intersection. Both suspects left the scene but eyewitnesses were able to help police locate their whereabouts shortly after.

“The driver in this crash was allegedly drunk and speeding in a stolen car at more than 100 miles per hour, so we will also continue our advocacy at the state level for legislation to address the most dangerous recidivist drivers who pose an outsized risk to all New Yorkers because this driver should have never been on the road in the first place,” Rodriguez said.

A search warrant led police to find a bottle of alcohol and two guns inside the car. Romero’s passenger, 22-year-old Kennedy Lecraft, is facing charges, including weapons and possession of stolen property.

Since 2020, there have been three fatalities at Canal Street and Bowery, including the two victims from last month and a motor vehicle occupant who died in a 2022 crash, according to the transit agency.

Officials said further long-term solutions are also being planned. Most notably, the DOT will fast-track a public outreach process for a Canal Street redesign that will start this summer, several months ahead of schedule.

A ‘drunken, reckless joyride’

Meanwhile, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said that his office will “hold people who commit harm with their vehicles accountable,” following the Romero and Lecraft indictments.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch did not hold back words when describing the suspects’ actions.

“Autumn Romero and Kennedy Lecraft allegedly took a stolen car on a drunken, reckless joyride through Manhattan. Because of their actions, two families are now left grieving the loss of their loved ones,” the commissioner said. “Kevin Cruickshank and May Kwok were unassuming victims who never had a chance to protect themselves from a car speeding out of control at over 100 miles an hour.