Double stabbing leaves one man dead in the Bronx

Police in the Bronx are investigating a double stabbing early on Thursday morning that left one man dead and another injured.

According to law enforcement sources, at approximately 2:42 a.m. on Aug. 8, officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at College Avenue and East 170th Street in Concourse.

When police arrived, they found a 47-year-old man stabbed multiple times in the back and another male bloodied from numerous stab wounds to his legs and torso.

EMS responded and rushed both victims to NYC Health and Hospital/Lincoln. The 47-year-old man is in stable condition, but the other victim, whom police have not yet been able to identify, was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and police have not been able to determine a motive yet.

The investigation remains ongoing.

