Dowayne Henry slain at Memorial Day weekend party in Queens

A second man was also shot in the back and taken to Jamaica Hospital.

A 20-year-old man was killed and another injured when a Queens party turned bloody early Monday morning, police said.

Dowayne Henry was shot in his head and abdomen, police said, in front of his home on 137th Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. in Laurelton. He died at the scene.

A second 25-year-old man, whose name was not released, was shot in his back and taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. Police said the male shooter has not been identified.

Friends and family gathered at Henry’s two-story home Monday to process what happened, said Hyacinth Morris, 58, a friend of the family.

“Everybody is just devastated,” she said.

Morris said Henry was a “good kid” who loved to play basketball and watch the Knicks. And he loved her jerk chicken, she said.

“He was quiet, nice, helpful,” she said. “He always asked me ‘what are you cooking?’

“Everybody loved Dowayne,” Morris said.