Downtown Brooklyn Partnership seeks vendors for new food plaza kiosks

Meet and eat in Downtown Brooklyn!

The Downtown Brooklyn Partnership said it wants two 100-square-foot food kiosks in Albee Square and Willoughby Plaza to enhance the already popular pedestrian destinations with original artwork, lighting and delicious grub.

Both locations are near popular venues such as the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Alamo Drafthouse and Fulton Mall.

As part of the request for ideas for the site, the partnership said it’s looking for experience in food operations and environmentally-friendly designs.

Interested vendors can log onto the partnership’s website or call 718-403-1644 for more information. Proposals are due by April 14.