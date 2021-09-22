DraftKings Arizona has slew of awesome promos available this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

DraftKings Arizona has a number of outstanding offers for both new and current users ahead of another busy weekend of college and pro football action.

DraftKings Arizona offers all new players a guaranteed $150 bonus when they bet $1 on any NFL matchup this weekend, while all players will receive 20% profit boosts on all early Week 3 games and a $25 risk-free same game parlay.

Despite Arizona online sports betting entering its third weekend since its launch earlier this month, DraftKings Arizona remains in a fierce battle with the top competing online sportsbooks as it looks to emerge as the state’s No. 1 option. With that goal in mind, it is providing all users a variety of ways to win big and maximize profits ahead of and throughout another monster weekend of football.

DraftKings Arizona Goes Hard With Promos This Week

Whether you’ve already been playing with DraftKings Arizona or are new to the game, there’s something for everybody this week.

All new players can start their betting experience with a guaranteed bet $1, get $150 offer this week. To get this special, a new user simply has to deposit at least $5 and then wager at least $1 on any Week 3 game. Notably, there are a number of outstanding matchups on the Sunday slate.

Among the top games:

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Colts vs. Titans

Saints vs. Patriots

Bucs vs. Rams

Packers vs. 49ers

That said, bettors can get the bonus sooner by betting $1 on Thursday Night Football between the Panthers and Texans. A $1 play on the 2-0 Panthers to win feels like a safe play. To get this deal, you must opt-in and confirm the bonus prior to confirming the wager in the bet slip.

Other DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook Offers This Week

Those who have already bet with DraftKings Arizona can still take advantage of some compelling offers that will maximize potential profits on NFL action.

Same-Game Parlay Insurance

With the risk-free same game parlay, bettors can build a wager featuring multiple bets on a single Week 3 game. If the wager doesn’t hit, DraftKings will issue up to a $25 refund in site credit.

The same-game parlay can be played one of two ways. Either build a promo with a couple likely outcomes that features a modest payout, or go big with a 4+ leg wager that features a potentially substantial profit.

Meanwhile, bettors can also opt-in to grab a 20% profit boos on every single game played starting Thursday night through the early afternoon slate Sunday.

Profit Boosts

DraftKings Arizona users will be issued a single boost for each game on max bets up to $50. These boosts can provide as much as $100 of additional winnings on each individual bet. For instance, let’s say you wager $50 on a +200 moneyline.

Typically, that bet would pay out a $100 profit. However, with this boost applied, the payout will be $120, once the 20% boost is applied.

How to Get DraftKings Arizona

Qualifying for these offers is easy. Here’s how to do it:

Place a $1 moneyline bet on any Week 3 game.

Grab your bonus.

Opt-in and make real-money wagers with the same-game parlay and profit boosts.