DraftKings, FanDuel reach settlement with NY attorney general over misleading ads

The state attorney general’s office reached a settlement with DraftKings and FanDuel Tuesday over the fantasy sport leagues’ misleading ads.

The two companies will each pay $6 million and make various changes to their promotions as part of the agreement with AG Eric Schneiderman, who sued them for deceptive practices.

The attorney general said both companies provided users with false statistics on their success at winning and how much they’d take home.

“Today’s settlements make it clear that no company has a right to deceive New Yorkers for its own profit,” he said in a statement.

In addition to paying the settlement fees, DraftKings and FanDuel agreed to update their marketing and advertising to include a website that gives the success rate of users, “including the percentage of winnings captured by the top 1%, 5% and 10% of players.”

In August, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law that legalized and regulated daily fantasy sports games.