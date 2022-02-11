DraftKings NY promo code goes all-in for massive Super Bowl weekend

The biggest game of the NFL season is upon us and the DraftKings NY promo code raises the bar for Super Bowl 56 special offers. New users will enjoy a two-fold sign-up bonus. This unbeatable deal combines a dramatic odds boost with chances at a massive pot of free bets from DraftKings Sportsbook.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! CLAIM OFFER

New users who sign up with the DraftKings NY promo code earn 56-1 moneyline odds on the Bengals or Rams. Registrants can wager $5 and win $280 if they correctly choose Cincinnati or Los Angeles to win Super Bowl 56.

Joe Burrow’s exciting young offense combined with a Cincinnati defense coming into its own makes the Bengals a dangerous underdog. However, the Rams mortgaged their future for the present and have a roster constructed to win this very game. Whichever team you believe will win SBLVI, this DraftKings NY promo code sets you up to earn 56-1 odds and a share of a $10 million kitty of free bets.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings NY, redeeming 56-1 Super Bowl odds on the Bengals or Rams to win. New and existing DK members can also opt-in for a chance at a $1 million free bet.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Ensures Crazy Odds for the Super Bowl

The DraftKings NY promo code unlocks incredible 56-1 odds on the Super Bowl for new users in the Garden State. By simply creating a new account with DraftKings, New York residents automatically boost the moneyline for both the Bengals and Rams to +5600.

Put differently, when a DraftKings Sportsbook registrant bets $5 on either team to lift the Lombardi Trophy, they stand to win $280. That works out to an unbelievable improvement on both teams’ standard moneyline odds.

Los Angeles currently carries -200 odds to win the Super Bowl. This means a bettor looking to earn $280 on the Rams to win would need to risk $560 on their moneyline. For Cincinnati, with current +170 odds at DraftKings, one must risk roughly $165 to return $280 in profit.

It should now be clear that this promotional offer’s Bet $5, Win $280 beats the standard moneyline odds. In fact, getting either team at +5600 odds to win $280 in free bets may be the steal of the century.

Steps to Utilizing the DraftKings NY Promo Code

Becoming a new DraftKings Sportsbook NY member to lock-in these tremendous offers could not be easier. In fact, the sign-up process with the DraftKings NY promo code takes just a few short minutes. Registrants can follow these simple steps to get started:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to start the registration process.

or on any of the links on this page to start the registration process. Fill in any requested sign-up information (full name, address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more using any of the available funding options.

Place a $5 bet on either the Bengals or Rams moneyline. Winners will have $280 deposited into their accounts.

Using the links on this page automatically locks in the DraftKings NY promo code, ensuring new members properly enroll in this offer.

DK Offers $10 Million in Free Bets for SBLVI

While the 56-1 odds boost is solely for new DK registrants, DraftKings is also offering free bets to all members. That is to say, DraftKings Sportsbook NY is handing out $10 million in free bets on the night of the big game. In fact, half of that enormous pot is dedicated to five $1 million free bets that will be distributed to a handful of lucky users who have opted-in.

As mentioned, this offer is free for new and existing DraftKings NY members alike. So, those interested need only opt-in by 2 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday. The free bets will be distributed later that evening near kickoff. This promotion can be found upon log-in on the horizontally-scrolling promotional banner of the main in-app screen. Simply click on the appropriate “Million Dollar” banner and opt-in as requested.

It’s a no-brainer for new DK users to parlay the odds boost provided by their DraftKings NY promo code registration with this shot at a share of $10 million in free bets. The opportunity to Bet $5, Win $280 and also potentially snag a $1 million free bet helps make this sign-up promotion one of the best NY sports betting sites for Super Bowl 56.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings NY, redeeming 56-1 Super Bowl odds on the Bengals or Rams to win. New and existing DK members can also opt-in for a chance at a $1 million free bet.