DraftKings promo code kicks off huge sports week with bet $5, get $200

The latest DraftKings promo code unlocks a bet $5, get $200 bonus just in time for a big sports week headlined by MLB and college football action. Meanwhile, with Kansas launching Thursday, bettors can pre-register and get a special $100 bonus now here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Registrants can click any link on this page to automatically engage the required DraftKings promo code. Once registered with that code, the new member is just a $5 football bet away from $200 worth of betting fun.

College football’s Week 0 Saturday slate has come and gone. However, there is plenty of football upcoming, meaning plenty of valid options for this promotion’s initial $5 football wager. After that bet earns new patrons $200 in free bets, they can use the rest of the busy upcoming board. Those free bets are valid on everything from football to MLB to soccer to golf and more.

Click here to lock in a required DraftKings promo code and earn $200 from any $5 football wager.

New DraftKings Promo Code Hands Out $200 in Free Bets

Now that the first Saturday of the college football season has passed, it’s time for sports bettors to get serious about the upcoming seasons. Right on time, a new DraftKings promo code gives registrants $200 automatically after an initial $5 football bet. That first wager can come in the NFL or NCAAF and can utilize any wager type.

The second that $5 football bet is placed, DraftKings Sportsbook loads the new account with $200 in free bets. In other words, the result of your $5 football bet has no bearing on whether you collect $200. However, if that $5 wager wins, those profits become an added bonus in your account.

Your $200 of bonus money hits your account in the form of eight $25 free bets. Those eight free wagers are valid with any bet type in any sport. These are an ideal tool to possess currently with the many sports going on at the moment. All profits earned with those bets are immediately in the player’s complete control.

Properly Lock in DraftKings Promo Code with This Walkthrough

We have already tooted the horn of this incredible promotion above. To summarize, this sign-up bonus parlays all the features of a great offer into one. On top of it all, you can collect your $200 bonus in mere minutes with the following walkthrough:

Click here to automatically lock in the relevant DraftKings promo code and begin registration of your new account.

to automatically lock in the relevant DraftKings promo code and begin registration of your new account. After that, register your new account by inputting all required personal information. To clarify, this is where you will provide your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, deposit $5 or more into your new account via any secure method.

Subsequently, make sure to download the DraftKings Sportsbook app if you have yet to do so.

Finally, place any $5 NFL or college football wager. Consequently, DraftKings will send your account eight $25 free wagers.

Collect this offer in: WY, WV, VA, TN, PA, NY, NJ, MI, LA, IN, IL, IA, CT, CO, and AZ.

Important MLB Matchups Fill Sunday’s Schedule

This week is going to be big, and while college football Week 1 doesn’t go down until Thursday, bettors can wager on any football game now to get a $200 bonus for MLB games. However, there are ample other sports on the docket, including a full day of Major League Baseball. This page’s DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 in free bets valid on any sport DK Sportsbook carries, including MLB. The MLB regular season is drawing to a close. Therefore, each game means just a little bit more to many competing teams, and that’s especially true of the massive early-week Mets-Dodgers showdown.

Click here to lock in a required DraftKings promo code and earn $200 from any $5 football wager.