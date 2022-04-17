DraftKings promo code delivers awesome MLB, NBA Sunday odds

Easter Sunday features a full day of NBA and MLB, which means good things for new players with this DraftKings promo code. There is no need to go on a big Easter egg hunt to find these bonuses.

The latest DraftKings promo code can unlock one of two bonuses for new users. The first is a guaranteed $150 bonus when players bet $5 on any NBA game. Instead of the NBA bonus, players can opt for a 40-1 odds boost on any MLB team’s moneyline.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150 GUARANTEED!

NBA INSTANT BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

The NBA playoffs officially began on Saturday. We have four more first-round games on Sunday, starting with the Heat and Hawks this afternoon. Meanwhile, the MLB regular season is in full swing and we have a full day of baseball to look forward to.

This DraftKings promo code provides bettors with options this weekend. Here’s a closer look at the details behind each part of this offer.

New players can click here to lock in a $150 instant bonus with this DraftKings promo code. Alternatively, new users can click here to grab 40-1 MLB odds instead.

DraftKings Promo Code’s NBA Instant Bonus

Either boost can be a big winner for bettors, but this NBA bonus is the only guarantee. New users can claim this DraftKings promo code, make a deposit of $5 or more, and place a $5 bet on any NBA team’s moneyline. From there, players will win $150 guaranteed.

That’s right. Simply placing this bet will be enough to lock in this bonus. Guarantees don’t come around very often, but that’s exactly what this DraftKings promo code is offering.

With four games on the docket for Sunday and more in the coming week, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this guaranteed 30-1 payout.

Boost MLB Odds With This DraftKings Promo Code

The MLB aspect of this DraftKings promo code is slightly different. The potential payout is higher, but new users will need to pick a winning side in MLB to get there.

A $5 wager on any MLB team’s moneyline could result in $200 in free bets. As long as your team wins, new users will win eight $25 free bets. These bonus bets are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

These free bets are an easy way for players to test drive DraftKings Sportsbook without needing to make a sizable deposit.

Downloading the App

Signing up with this DraftKings promo code only takes a few minutes. Players can sign up and start betting on any NBA or MLB game within minutes by following these steps:

Click here for the NBA bonus. Click here for the MLB odds boost instead.

for the NBA bonus. Click for the MLB odds boost instead. This promo code will be automatically applied.

After creating an account, make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 wager on any NBA or MLB game.

This promo is available in a variety of states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

New players can click here to lock in a $150 instant bonus with this DraftKings promo code. Alternatively, new users can click here to grab 40-1 MLB odds instead.