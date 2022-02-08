DraftKings promo code is best-ever for Super Bowl 56

The DraftKings promo code for Super Bowl 56 not only brings a solid bonus, it brings the app’s best bonus ever, just in time for kickoff between the Rams and Bengals. New players who sign up this weekend, including at DraftKings NY which launched last month, will be able to score a bet $5 to win $280 bonus while also taking a crack at one of five free Super Bowl bets.

The latest DraftKings promo code provides direct access to 56-1 Super Bowl odds, the chance to bring home a piece of $10 million in free bets, game odds boosts, and more.

All week long leading up to kickoff, the DraftKings promo code will not only serve up a bet $5 to win $280 bonus to new players, but it will also provide a range of basketball boosts and parlay specials along with Rams-Bengals deals. Players can grab risk-free same game parlays, limited-time enhanced props, and more.

Click here to trigger the DraftKings promo code (no manual code entry will be needed) and get 56-1 odds on the bet $5 to win $280 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Brings Super Bowl Offers All Week Long

As Super Bowl Sunday draws closer, the DraftKings NY app (and all other states) will continue to add exciting deals and specials to its arsenal of terrific offers. Throughout the NFL Playoffs, the app gave players 56-1 odds on any team to win any game outright, while it also added a free $1 million dollar Super Bowl let in the days after the Rams-Bengals matchup was set.

With the latter DraftKings promo code offer, players can simply opt-in for a free shot at one of five one million dollar free in-game bets and a chance to lock in free bets from a pool of $5 million. Beyond these offers are the latest additions, daily, limited-time player prop boosts, odds boosts offers, a $10 risk-free same game parlay.

Below, we will further detail all of the offers and break down how each combines to serve up the best DraftKings promo code bonuses of all-time.

How to Get Signed Up for Rams-Bengals Offers

The process to get signed up for these specials is easy:

Register here .

. Make a first deposit of at least $5.

Opt-in for 56-1 odds and a bet $5 to win $280 Super Bowl payout.

Exist in one of the following states: New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Iowa.

DraftKings Promo Code Bonuses Explained

It’s not hyperbole to suggest the current DraftKings promo code bonuses for Super Bowl 56 make for the app’s best-ever specials. Typically, it will offer 100-1 or 150-1 football odds but such offers cap at $1 wagers, limiting potential upside. Now, players can wager $5 at 56-1 odds for a $280 bonus, all while grabbing one will be one of the biggest Super Bowl free bets offered by any legal betting app.

With same-game parlays becoming immensely popular along with extremely popular player prop markets, bettors can place wagers on these outcomes with enhanced odds. Essentially, DraftKings will provide both new and current players perks ranging from strong odds boosts to free bets, risk-free bets, and insurance policies ahead of Super Bowl 56.

These offers figure to be immensely popular in all states where the app runs, including DraftKings NY and in Louisiana, where it launched in January.

Click here to trigger the DraftKings promo code (no manual code entry will be needed) and get 56-1 odds on the Bengals or Rams with the bet $5 to win $280 bonus.