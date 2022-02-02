DraftKings promo code offers shot at $1 million bet, 56-1 Super Bowl odds

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The latest DraftKings promo code takes a two-part approach to the upcoming Super Bowl 56 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. As it continues its 56-1 odds special on either to win the game, now players can also begin opting-in for a chance at a free $1 million bet. Toss in plenty of daily odds boosts and other specials, and bettors can unlock big-time offers on basketball action and more in the days leading up to the game.

The latest DraftKings promo code brings the chance to win a $1 million free bet on Super Bowl 56 while dishing out 56-1 odds and plenty of other risk-free bets, additional payouts, and more.

Following sign up, bettors can opt into both of these specials and unlock some of the biggest value available at any online sportsbook in the days leading up to Super Bowl 56. More immediately, players can win $2 towards a free bet when making same game NBA parlay plays while catching other specials. We’ll run through the key items below.

Click here to automatically lock in the latest DraftKings promo code and grab a chance to win free bets and more in the days before the Super Bowl.

DraftKings Promo Code Gives NBA, Super Bowl Bonuses

While there’s more time-sensitive offers, none are bigger than the 56-1 odds and $1 million free bet offers available with this latest DraftKings promo code bonus.

Throughout the NFL playoffs, the company has run ads featuring Jerry Rice following around a bettor, helping him celebrate big wins by giving him a Gatorade bath. Maybe you’ve seen it.

Well, now that the $1 million free Super Bowl bet is available in-app, DraftKings has started airing commercials highlighting this offer, too.

In total, the DraftKings promo code packs quite a 1-2 punch in terms of bonuses for this Bengals-Rams showdown.

Other DraftKings Promo Code Specials

It’s never too soon to start betting on the Super Bowl, particularly when 56-1 odds and massive free bets are in play. That said, there’s plenty ahead in the coming days that is worth checking out.

For instance, all players this week will receive $2 towards a free wager for every individual Same-Game Parlay placed on NBA games. Simply opt-in via the top of the main screen (this is where you can opt-in for 56-1 and $1 million free bet bonuses, too). Meanwhile, players can also grab special soccer bonuses on international play and score plenty of daily odds boosts with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Where and How

You want 56-1 odds for Super Bowl 56. You like the idea of being one of five players selected for a $1 million free bet or one of many who will split up another $5 million in free bets for Bengals-Rams. But can you get the offer? Let’s tackle that question below.

Bettors who are 21 years of age and live in the following states can lock up and automatically qualify for the latest DraftKings promo code: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois.

If you’re physically present in one of those states, then let’s rock. Here’s how:

Click here . This will activate the DraftKings promo code and 56-1 odds on the game.

. This will activate the DraftKings promo code and 56-1 odds on the game. Make a $5 first deposit.

Opt-in to the special odds bonus. Then, opt-in for the chance to bring in $1 million in free bets. Remember, no additional deposit will be needed to activate this particular bonus. Players must opt in by 2 p.m. ET on February 13 to qualify.

Begin wagering.