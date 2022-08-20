DraftKings promo code: UFC $5 bet turns $200 instant bonus

The DraftKings promo code for UFC tonight will bring any bettor who wagers on any fight with a $5 bet a $200 instant bonus.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK NEW PLAYER BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

UFC 278 BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

With a guaranteed 40 to 1 return, the DraftKings promo code for UFC 278 is a must-grab for any qualifying player who is looking to wager on Kamaru Usman-Leon Edwards or any other fight on Saturday.

With Saturday’s UFC 278 joining NFL preseason action this weekend, this promotion makes perfect timely sense. However, it doesn’t matter if sign-ups wager $5 on this weekend’s or future UFC/football action. Regardless, the $200 bonus is theirs both instantly and automatically once they place the $5 bet.

To lock in your DraftKings promo code, earning $200 in bonuses automatically with any $5 UFC/football wager, click here.

DraftKings Promo Code for UFC: Bet $5, Get $200

If you haven’t joined DraftKings Sportsbook yet, the industry giants have rewarded your patience with a can’t-miss bonus this weekend. Any new user willing to put a $5 wager on the UFC, NFL, or college football will instantly earn $200. To automatically input the necessary DraftKings promo code for this UFC offer that can be played today, simply register through any link on this page.

With the promotion, those signing aboard can lock in literally any $5 wager on the UFC or football. That wager could come on this weekend’s UFC 278 and NFL preseason, or any eligible such game down the road. Win or lose on that play, the $200 bonus hits your account immediately after you place the wager.

If your $5 wager does win, you collect that money as an added perk of this already great promotion. And, of course, before that ever happens, you’ll already have your $200 bonus, which arrives as eight $25 free bets. Those wagers work with any bet type in any sport and the money you make with them arrives as cash. In other words, you will immediately have the power to withdraw any or all of it, if you wish.

How to Get the DraftKings Promo Code for UFC Bonus

This no-brainer offer sets you up with an easy $200 bonus off just a $5 commitment. Additionally, DraftKings Sportsbook made sure you could sign up and claim your automatic bonus in simple fashion. In fact, the guide we laid out below will have that $200 in your account in a matter of minutes:

Firstly, click here to start the sign-up process and automatically activate the required DraftKings promo code.

to start the sign-up process and automatically activate the required DraftKings promo code. Subsequently, fully register as a new DraftKings Sportsbook member. You will need to input data fields like name, address, and date of birth, for example.

Thirdly, make a deposit of at least $5 into your account with the secure method of your choosing.

After that, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app if you have yet to do so.

Lastly, place a $5 bet anywhere in the UFC, NFL, or college football markets. That wager immediately triggers the release of eight $25 free wagers to your new account (totaling $200).

States carrying this DraftKings offer: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Ultimately, this DraftKings promo code for UFC is the best way to win Saturday, although it also provides plenty of flexibility moving forward.

College Football Is Coming Soon

By clicking on a link on this page, those interested can sign up while automatically locking in the needed DraftKings promo code. One of the many nice features of this promotion is the freedom you have with your $5 wager. Any $5 bet using any bet type in either the UFC, NFL, or college football gets it done. And since the result of that $5 wager doesn’t preclude your $200 collection, you can have a little fun with it. You could try to nail a longshot or play it safe and try to add to your $200 bank.

An area many will certainly focus upon for their initial $5 bet is the upcoming college football season. After all, there are plenty of readily available stats and trends that help those bettors judge the early season matchups. The first week’s matchups are available now at DraftKings, with plenty of ranked teams starting their seasons. We shared a few of the matchups to keep an eye on as you plan how to use your $5 bet earning $200 in bonuses from DraftKings thanks to the promo code this page’s links automatically locked in:

Thu. 9/1 – (7p ET) Central Michigan at #12 Oklahoma St (-21) ; O/U 58.

Fri. 9/2 – (7p ET) Western Michigan at #15 Michigan St (-19.5) ; O/U 54.5.

Sat. 9/3 – (3:30p ET) #11 Oregon at #3 Georgia (-17) ; O/U 51.5.

Sat. 9/3 – (3:30p ET) #23 Cincinnati at #19 Arkansas (-7) ; O/U 52.

Sat. 9/3 – (7:30p ET) #5 Notre Dame at #2 Ohio State (-15.5) ; O/U 58.5.

Mon. 9/5 – (8p ET) #4 Clemson (-21) at Georgia Tech ; O/U 48.5.

To lock in your DraftKings promo code, earning $200 in bonuses automatically with any $5 UFC/football wager, click here.