A pedestrian used a hockey stick to bash a livery driver in the head just before the driver died in a crash in Chelsea on Saturday, the NYPD says.

The 68-year-old driver got out of his Lincoln town car on 11th Avenue at West 20th Street, in front of Chelsea Piera, just before midnight and got into a fight with the unknown pedestrian, who struck him in the head with a hockey stick, police said.

The driver took off southbound on 11th Avenue and struck the median on West Street at the intersection of Horatio Street, authorities said.

The NYPD said there was no information about what the two were fighting about.

After officers and emergency service responders arrived at the scene, the driver was transported to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, whom police described as in his 30s, fled the scene. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Identification of the livery driver is pending family notification, according to the NYPD.