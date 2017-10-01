Police are searching for a car whose driver fatally struck a cyclist at the intersection of Church and Nostrand avenues in East Flatbush on Saturday morning.

The vehicle, a white Infiniti Q60S coupe sedan, was traveling southbound on Nostrand Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Saturday when the driver struck Jeremy Morales, 30, as he was attempting to cross the street near Church Avenue, the NYPD said.

Police discovered Morales lying on the road unconscious after the incident, authorities said. Paramedics transported him to Kings County Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene after hitting Morales, with damage to the car's hood, windshield and sunroof, police said.

Police are asking the public to help locate the vehicle, which is also missing the Infiniti emblem on its front grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.