Driver hits teen bicyclist in Brooklyn, flees scene, NYPD says

Police are looking for the driver of a white minivan who hit a 16-year-old bicyclist and fled the scene in Brooklyn in June.

The driver struck the bicyclist, a 16-year-old girl, at the intersection of East 39th Street and Farragut Road in East Flatbush at about 11:15 a.m. on June 10, police said.

The driver continued down East 39th Street, leaving the girl lying on the road, video surveillance shows.

The girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Kings Country Hospital Center, cops said.

Video of the accident was released by the NYPD on Tuesday.