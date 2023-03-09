Driver punched in the face and carjacked by armed man in Chelsea: NYPD

The police are looking for an armed carjacker who punched a man in the face and took off with the victim’s vehicle in Chelsea last month.

The carjacking allegedly took place at around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 26 after the suspect rammed his own vehicle into the rear of the victim’s car in front of 541 Avenue of the Americas. The suspect then got out of his vehicle and got into an argument with the victim.

The suspect, who was in a gray Audi sedan, then punched the victim, a 26-year-old man, in the face and pulled out a firearm. At that point, the suspect got into the 26-year-old’s vehicle and drove off westbound on West 15th Street.

According to police, there was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle who then took the driver’s seat and fled the scene.

The victim declined receiving medical treatment at the scene.

The police released a photo and video footage of the suspect Wednesday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).