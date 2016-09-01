Driverless van in Astoria, Queens, hits two people, killing one, NYPD says

The white Ford van was parked on the corner of 32nd Street and Broadway, police said.

A driverless van in Astoria hit an 80-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man on Aug. 31, 2016. Photo Credit: Photofest / NBC

An 80-year-old woman died after she was hit by a driverless van in Astoria Wednesday, police said.

The white Ford van was parked on the corner of 32nd Street and Broadway around 2 p.m., police said. The van began to roll backward on 32nd Street and hit the woman and a 71-year-old man, cops said. It then collided with a food cart.

Both pedestrians were taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center. The woman died at the hospital and the man was listed in stable condition, police said.

The individual who parked the van, a 29-year-old man, remained at the scene, police said.

The woman has not been identified yet.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation, police said.