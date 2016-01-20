Drivers who blow through tolls could have registration suspended

This could cause some problems for scofflaws.

The toll plaza on the Bronx side of the Whitestone Bridge. Photo Credit: Daphne Cheng

Drivers who blow off tolls five times within 18 months will now have their car registration suspended under a new regulation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said yesterday.

It is illegal to drive a car with a suspended registration. Tolling authorities will refer repeat violators to the DMV, according to the governor’s press office.

The change takes effect immediately and was proposed by the DMV in November.

Motorists stiff the MTA and Port Authority in about $16.5 million a year in tolls, and authorities have found about 35,000 cases over 18 months where drivers blew through tolls at least five times.

The MTA currently has cashless tolling on the Henry Hudson Bridge, and plans to expand it to the Marine Parkway and Cross Bay bridges.

If drivers don’t have E-ZPass, a bill is sent to them in the mail.