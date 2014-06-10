Drug ring busted across New York state

Authorities busted a drug ring that allegedly distributed heroin, cocaine, and illegal prescription medications between the city, the Albany area and several counties upstate, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Tuesday.

The alleged dealers used code names to refer to the drugs, such as “Christina Aguilera” for powder cocaine and “Britney” for crack cocaine, Schneiderman said in a statement.

A total of 25 people, some of whom allegedly had children with them during drug transactions, were charged in a 340-count indictment, he said. The ring allegedly dealt in popular drugs like Hydrocodone, Xanax and Ecstasy.

“Drug traffickers who threaten our communities and inflict untold harm on countless families will be brought to justice,” said Schneiderman in a statement.

The 10-month investigation used “extensive” wiretaps and surveillance, Schneiderman said.

Albany resident Christopher Massey, 36, was charged with operating as a major trafficker — the top charge in the indictment — which carries the potential of a life sentence, Schneiderman said.

Massey was awaiting arraignment Tuesday evening. It could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.

Authorities are still looking for three of the alleged dealers, said a spokeswoman for the attorney general. Of those arrested, 21 were held without bail Tuesday.