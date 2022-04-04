Dunkin’ pop-up comes to Flatiron Plaza in NYC

Dunkin’ is hosting their Dunkin’ Connections, a pop-up event taking place in Flatiron Plaza from Monday, April 4 to Wednesday, April 6.

The Dunkin’ Connections Pop-Up is a celebration of Dunkin’s new 2 for $5 Medium Iced Coffee restaurant offer. For a limited time only, guests can enjoy two medium iced coffees for $5 total at participating restaurants across New England and New York. The hope behind this deal is for the guest to share a cup of coffee with a friend or co-worker.

This month, Dunkin’ is hosting a series of Dunkin’ Connections events in select Northeast cities. This VIP experience will feature custom-designed seating, interactive conversation pods, street artists and more.

The goal is to foster conversation over a cup of coffee. Coffee remains closely linked to human interaction. The National Coffee Data Trends report in 2020 indicated that American coffee drinking reached new heights. NCDT found that seven in 10 Americans drink coffee every week while 62% drink coffee every day. The average American coffee drinker drinks just over three cups per day.

However, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, many coffee shops and cafes shoved their chairs aside and became exclusively drive-thru or take-out. The only interaction coffee drinkers could have had was with the barista.

As more coffee shops and cafes open up, Dunkin’ encourages coffee drinkers to bring back the conversations over a cup of coffee.

Dunkin’ Connections includes complimentary samples of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and allows a party of two to sit in booths specifically designed to encourage conversation.

The Dunkin’ Connections Pop-Up will take place on Monday, April 4, Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6. The booths will be open, and coffee will be served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Flatiron Plaza between 23rd Street and 5th Avenue.

This event is free to the public. However, seating is limited. Register online to secure your spot in a booth and complementary Dunkin’ coffee.