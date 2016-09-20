During NYC Climate Week, mayor says city making progress with green initiatives

The city is halfway in meeting its goal to cut building-based greenhouse emissions by 1.5 million metric tons by 2025, according to the mayor.

The city has made strides in its efforts to make New York greener.

In conjunction with Climate Week, Mayor Bill de Blasio released updates on city building retrofit programs that aim to reduce greenhouse emissions.

The city is halfway in meeting its goal to cut building-based greenhouse emissions by 1.5 million metric tons by 2025, according to the mayor.

The programs work with the owners of 3,800 buildings, which represent 8 percent of the city’s square footage.

Under the NYC Retrofit Accelerator and Community Retrofit NYC more than 1,000 buildings have begun upgrading their energy and water systems. Those changes can reduce greenhouse gases by 75,000 tons, according to the city.

The Green Housing Preservation Program provided loans to low income co-ops, nonprofit developers and owners of smaller buildings to pay for energy and water conservation improvements. Those buildings saved up to 40 percent in utility costs, according to the city.

The 78 businesses, schools and other hospitals that have taken part in the city’s voluntary carbon challenge have reduced their carbon dioxide emissions by 175,000 since 2005. Ten of the businesses, including Google, have achieved their goal, the mayor’s office said.