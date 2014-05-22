Dwayne Reid accused of fatally shooting man outside Bronx school

Reid faces several charges, including murder in the second degree.

A 43-year-old man was arrested a day after allegedly shooting a man to death in the Bronx in front of a school, police said.

Dwayne Reid was charged with several offenses Thursday, including murder in the second degree, manslaughter and assault, police said. Reid, from Larchmont, allegedly shot 45-year-old Lamont Smith in the head near P.S. 112 on Schieffelin Avenue in Edenwald at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Reid allegedly tried to flee in a U-Haul truck, but abandoned the truck just a few feet down the street, police said.

Smith died on the scene, police said. The shooting didn’t appear to be connected to the school.

Nevertheless, the school building was placed on a shelter-in status Wednesday, said Marge Feinberg, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education.

Reid couldn’t be reached for comment and it could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.