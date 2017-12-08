Dyker Heights knows how to do Christmas right.

Every year for the month of December, the Brooklyn neighborhood hosts a holiday extravaganza featuring dozens of homes decked out in Christmas lights and animated displays.

While most homeowners decorate the outside of their houses by themselves, some large property owners enlist help from professional Christmas decorators to produce displays worth beholding.

Located mainly between 11th and 13th avenues and 83rd and 86th streets, the properties are bedecked in hundreds of thousands of lights and adorned with wreaths, Christmas trees, inflatable Santa Clauses and snowmen and more.

Up there with holiday tours of Times Square and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, the Dyker Heights Christmas display is on the roster for several of the city’s tour operators, such as Snapping New York, Free Tours by Foot, and A Slice of Brooklyn.

The tradition was also captured in a 2001 documentary, "Dyker Lights."

Here are some of the celebrated houses that lend Dyker Heights its holiday charm: