Dyker Heights knows how to do Christmas right.

Every year for the month of December, the Brooklyn neighborhood hosts a holiday extravaganza featuring dozens of homes decked out in Christmas lights and animated displays.

While most homeowners decorate the outside of their houses by themselves, some large property owners enlist help from professional Christmas decorators to produce displays worth beholding.

Located mainly between 11th and 13th avenues and 83rd and 86th streets, the properties are bedecked in hundreds of thousands of lights and adorned with wreaths, Christmas trees, inflatable Santa Clauses and snowmen and more.

Up there with holiday tours of Times Square and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, the Dyker Heights Christmas display is on the roster for several of the city’s tour operators, such as Snapping New York, Free Tours by Foot, and A Slice of Brooklyn.

The tradition was also captured in a 2001 documentary, "Dyker Lights."

Here are some of the celebrated houses that lend Dyker Heights its holiday charm:

The Winter Wonderland

Santa and his reindeer will feel perfectly at
Santa and his reindeer will feel perfectly at home on this property. Decorated in mainly blue and white lights, the display casts a chilly aura that goes hand-in-hand with the December wind, but nevertheless succeeds in warming visitors' hearts. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

The Cartoon Christmas

Large, inflated cartoon characters crowd the grounds and
Large, inflated cartoon characters crowd the grounds and terraces of this home, lending their magic to the neighborhood's Christmas spirit. With a real-life costumed snowman and tiger eager to take photos outside the door, this house is a favorite among the young (and young at heart). (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

The Christmas Classic

The classic white lights, shiny red bows and
The classic white lights, shiny red bows and inflatable teddy bear on this house will bring you right back to your childhood. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

The Christmas Sweater Explosion

Ugly Christmas sweaters are a holiday staple. And
Ugly Christmas sweaters are a holiday staple. And this house -- with its crazy colored lights, candy canes, a host of lit-up holiday characters (can you spot the penguins in Santa hats?) and snowflakes dangling in the air -- is the ugly Christmas sweater personified. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

The Garden of Eden

A Christmas paradise finds life in this Dyker
A Christmas paradise finds life in this Dyker Heights estate, with bushes carved into woodland creatures, and brown and green lights giving the impression of a primeval jungle. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

The Cool Dude Christmas

Christmas gets a contemporary spin on 86th Street,
Christmas gets a contemporary spin on 86th Street, where visitors will find Santa Claus and friends donning sunglasses. We wouldn't be surprised if these cool cats listen to "Jingle Bell Rock" on repeat. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

The Spirit of Christmas

A conventional, yet effective take on Christmas brings
A conventional, yet effective take on Christmas brings holiday cheer to passers-by, checking off all the right holiday themes: a snowman, a welcoming "Merry Christmas" sign, trees adorned with lights and to top it all off, the Christmas star. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

The Neon Explosion

The abundance of neon lights on this Dyker
The abundance of neon lights on this Dyker Heights house brings a Christmas buzz to visitors. With "Happiness" spelled out on the front lawn, this unconventional take on Christmas doesn't disappoint. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

The Impenetrable Fortress

This fortress personifies the
This fortress personifies the "Keep Out" signs sported by other houses in the neighborhood. With soldiers manning its adorned steps, the aloof holiday display commands wonderment from a distance. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)