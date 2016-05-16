East Flatbush crash results in multiple injuries, NYPD says

Two SUVs collided and hit two women walking toddlers in strollers, police said.

One women and two toddlers in strollers were hit by cars in East Flatbush Monday morning, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Daphne Cheng

A woman and two young children were injured when a stolen SUV ran a red light and struck another SUV, sending both vehicles onto the sidewalk in Brooklyn Monday.

Stephen Brumaire, 18, allegedly ran a red light on Remsen Avenue and Winthrop Street in East Flatbush at about 9 a.m., according to police. He then apparently ran another red light at Rutland Road, a few blocks away, colliding with a 57-year-old woman driving a Nissan Pathfinder.

The teen spun off the road and into a woman who was walking her 2-year-old son in a stroller, police said. The woman was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition. Her son was also taken to the hospital but was alert and appeared to be OK.

But the Pathfinder also veered off the road, crashing into the fence of a nearby brick home. Police said debris from the crash appeared to hit a 10-month-old boy, who was being wheeled in his stroller by his baby sitter.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital but his condition was not immediately clear. The baby sitter went with him to the hospital but was not injured.

The woman driving the Pathfinder was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Brumaire was immediately taken into custody by the police who had been following him. He was charged with several offenses, including grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and driving without a license.

Eric Wiseman, 52, was standing at the corner of Rutland Road and E. 52nd Street when he heard a loud bang. Wiseman, a Verizon employee on strike, said the Tahoe “careened” across the sidewalk.

“I ran over there and she was laying in the street, her eyes were open, blood coming out of her head. I didn’t think she was alive,” he said. “He baby was flat in that thing … He was in there like nothing happened.”

Wiseman said he was in shock, but police were there “instantaneously.”

“I thought it was just an accident but then I saw her roll out from under there,” Wiseman added. “I don’t know how this boy lived, the baby that was in the carriage.”