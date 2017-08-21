East Harlem fatal fall appears to be a suicide, NYPD chief of detectives says

After talking with a witness, investigators think the woman killed herself, Chief Robert Boyce said.

The death of a woman who fatally fell from the roof of her building in East Harlem on Saturday appears to be a suicide, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Monday.

Yanina Boitel, 33, was found at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night on the ground outside the building on Third Avenue, between 112th and 115th streets, police said.

Investigators thought Boitel could have been pushed, a police source said Sunday, but after speaking with her boyfriend and a witness, Boyce said foul play is no longer suspected.

“Right now we’re looking at it as a suicide,” he said at an unrelated news conference Monday

Her boyfriend does not have any prior arrests, he added.

Boitel was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center where she died of her injuries, a police spokesman said.

With Alison Fox and Vin Barone