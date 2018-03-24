News Four-alarm fire in East Harlem sends 8 to hospitals with minor injuries Four families were displaced by the blaze, the Red Cross said. A four-alarm fire in a 39-unit, mixed-use building in East Harlem sent four civilians and four firefighters to hospitals early Saturday morning, FDNY officials said. Photo Credit: FDNY via Twitter By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Updated March 24, 2018 11:25 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A four-alarm fire that broke out in a four-story East Harlem building early Saturday morning sent eight people to hospitals with minor injuries, according to the FDNY. More than 168 firefighters and 36 units reported to the scene at 2000 Second Ave. after the fire was reported shortly after midnight, an FDNY spokesman said. The flames spread throughout the mixed-use building near the intersection of Second Avenue and 103rd Street, which hosts a deli on the ground floor, before firefighters brought them under control by 4:43 a.m. Paramedics transported four civilians with minor injuries to Metropolitan Hospital, the spokesman said. Two firefighters with minor injuries were taken to Weill Cornell and two to Mount Sinai, he added. The early-morning fire displaced four families from their homes, according to the Red Cross. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the FDNY said Saturday morning. By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Nicole has been on the food and drink beat at amNY.com since May 2017. She previously worked at DNAinfo and POLITICO New York. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.