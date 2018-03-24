A four-alarm fire that broke out in a four-story East Harlem building early Saturday morning sent eight people to hospitals with minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

More than 168 firefighters and 36 units reported to the scene at 2000 Second Ave. after the fire was reported shortly after midnight, an FDNY spokesman said. The flames spread throughout the mixed-use building near the intersection of Second Avenue and 103rd Street, which hosts a deli on the ground floor, before firefighters brought them under control by 4:43 a.m.

Paramedics transported four civilians with minor injuries to Metropolitan Hospital, the spokesman said. Two firefighters with minor injuries were taken to Weill Cornell and two to Mount Sinai, he added.

#FDNY members operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire earlier this morning, 2000 2nd Ave Manhattan. The fire has been placed under control. pic.twitter.com/vEEWtsDygg — FDNY (@FDNY) March 24, 2018

The early-morning fire displaced four families from their homes, according to the Red Cross.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the FDNY said Saturday morning.