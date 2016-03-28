East Harlem teen shot in head dies 2 days later, NYPD says

Juwan Tavarez was shot in the head in East Harlem on Friday, March 25, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mandel Ngan

A Manhattan teenager who was shot in the head last week has died from his injuries, police said.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Juwan Tavarez was standing outside 2070 Third Ave. near the Jefferson Houses in East Harlem when he was shot around 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Tavarez was rushed to Harlem Hospital Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

But on Sunday, police said the teen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

There has been no arrest in the case. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.