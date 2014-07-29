Children rescued from East New York apartment fire

An adult, who may be the children’s grandfather, also escaped.

Several children were pulled from a fourth-floor apartment fire in Brooklyn yesterday, police said.

The siblings, ages 3, 5, and 8, were in the Pink Houses apartments on Loring Avenue in East New York, police said. The kids’ grandfather also escaped. The fire started at 11:15 a.m., said an FDNY spokesman.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals. The 3-year-old was in critical condition. Injuries to the other victims were not believed to be serious, according to police. The fire was under control just before noon, an FDNY spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.