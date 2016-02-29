East New York homebuyer finds skeletal remains during walk-through of Barbey Street apartment, NYPD says

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

A homebuyer got more than he bargained for when he found skeletal remains during his first walk-through of the previously abandoned Brooklyn property.

The buyer purchased the home on Barbey Street in East New York from the city but wasn’t able to go inside, police said.

When he finally got to go in on Monday, he was greeted by the unpleasant site: skeletal remains wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The body was surrounded by debris.

The home had been abandoned for 10 years, and investigators believe the person was a squatter.

Police responded to the grisly discovery on the second floor just before 1 p.m., but didn’t see any obvious signs of what caused the death.

