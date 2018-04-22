LATEST PAPER
60° Good Evening
60° Good Evening
News

East New York murder first of 2018, ending four-month record

There has not been a murder in East New York since Dec. 12, 2017 — the longest stretch since NYPD began keeping modern records in 1993.

The victim was fatally shot in the shoulder

The victim was fatally shot in the shoulder just before noon inside a home on Hendrix Street near Sutter Avenue on Sunday, April 22, 2018, according to police. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / carlballou

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

A 37-year-old man was shot to death in East New York on Sunday, police said, ending the areas record stretch of more than four months without a murder.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was fatally shot in the shoulder just before noon inside a home on Hendrix Street, near Sutter Avenue. A 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody shortly after, but had not been charged as of early Sunday evening.

The pair appeared to have known each other, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The neighborhood falls in the 75th Precinct, which had gone since Dec. 12, 2017, without a murder, the department’s Chief of Department Terence Monahan tweeted on Friday. The record was the longest for the precinct since the NYPD started keeping modern records in 1993, he said.

Last year, the 75th Precinct recorded two murders through April 15, according to NYPD statistics. The precinct recorded 40 murders and non-negligent manslaughter cases in 2000, according to the department’s historic data.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

News photos & videos

Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls North Korea statement 'big progress'
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of L Bike Train to offer strength in numbers during shutdown