A 37-year-old man was shot to death in East New York on Sunday, police said, ending the areas record stretch of more than four months without a murder.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was fatally shot in the shoulder just before noon inside a home on Hendrix Street, near Sutter Avenue. A 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody shortly after, but had not been charged as of early Sunday evening.

The pair appeared to have known each other, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The neighborhood falls in the 75th Precinct, which had gone since Dec. 12, 2017, without a murder, the department’s Chief of Department Terence Monahan tweeted on Friday. The record was the longest for the precinct since the NYPD started keeping modern records in 1993, he said.

Last year, the 75th Precinct recorded two murders through April 15, according to NYPD statistics. The precinct recorded 40 murders and non-negligent manslaughter cases in 2000, according to the department’s historic data.