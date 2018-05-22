A Brooklyn man who stabbed two kids in East New York in 2014, killing one, was sentenced on Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.

Daniel St. Hubert, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder last month for fatally stabbing 6-year-old Prince Joshua “PJ” Avitto and seriously wounding his 7-year-old friend Mikayla Capers inside an elevator in the housing development where they both lived, according to the DA’s office.

The two kids had been playing tag outside on June 1, 2014, and decided to go upstairs to get ices, according to prosecutors.

Once inside the elevator, St. Hubert attacked, stabbing PJ a total of 11 times and Mikayla 16 times with a steak knife.

PJ died at the scene from wounds to his chest, according to prosecutors, but Mikayla was able to crawl to the building’s entrance, bloody and stumbling. She then slipped and fell just minutes after authorities have said St. Hubert fled from the housing complex.

Mikayla was treated and released from New York-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center, having suffered from abdominal bleeding and a lacerated spleen.

St. Hubert had just been released from prison a month earlier after serving time for domestic assault, and had also been convicted of second-degree attempted murder in 2012.

Following the stabbings, both Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD criticized the lack of security cameras inside the public housing complex.