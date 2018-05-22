LATEST PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
News

Man who fatally stabbed East New York boy gets 50 years to life in prison

Prince Joshua “PJ” Avitto, 6, died in the 2014 attack, and Mikayla Capers, 7, was seriously wounded.

Daniel St. Hubert, shown in 2014, was sentenced

Daniel St. Hubert, shown in 2014, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison Tuesday for stabbing two children in 2014 in an East New York housing development. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

A Brooklyn man who stabbed two kids in East New York in 2014, killing one, was sentenced on Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.

Daniel St. Hubert, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder last month for fatally stabbing 6-year-old Prince Joshua “PJ” Avitto and seriously wounding his 7-year-old friend Mikayla Capers inside an elevator in the housing development where they both lived, according to the DA’s office.

The two kids had been playing tag outside on June 1, 2014, and decided to go upstairs to get ices, according to prosecutors.

Once inside the elevator, St. Hubert attacked, stabbing PJ a total of 11 times and Mikayla 16 times with a steak knife.

PJ died at the scene from wounds to his chest, according to prosecutors, but Mikayla was able to crawl to the building’s entrance, bloody and stumbling. She then slipped and fell just minutes after authorities have said St. Hubert fled from the housing complex.

Mikayla was treated and released from New York-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center, having suffered from abdominal bleeding and a lacerated spleen.

St. Hubert had just been released from prison a month earlier after serving time for domestic assault, and had also been convicted of second-degree attempted murder in 2012.

Following the stabbings, both Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD criticized the lack of security cameras inside the public housing complex.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

News photos & videos

This Memorial Day weekend, you can get away 9 Memorial Day weekend trips for the car-free New Yorker
Katie Holmes rode the subway home from her Celebs spotted riding the rails
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter