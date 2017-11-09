A severed leg was found in the East River Thursday morning, police said.

A passerby discovered the leg floating against rocks on the shore near FDR Drive and East Sixth Street shortly before 11:45 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The area where the leg was found is part of the East River Promenade. The New York East River Park Track is close by.

The Emergency Services Unit removed the leg and took it to the city Medical Examiner’s office, where it will undergo further analysis.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.