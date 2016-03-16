East Village assault leaves 2 men seriously injured: NYPD

Police said nothing was stolen during the attack.

The NYPD is on the hunt for four men in connection with an assault that seriously injured two men in the East Village last week.

Police said that at around 2:20 a.m. on March 11, two men, ages 26 and 23, were walking along East 11th Street near Third Avenue when they were attacked by a group of men.

A bottle was used as a weapon in the assault, police said.

Both men were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with serious injuries. The 26-year-old victim suffered a broken orbital bone, according to police, and the 23-year-old victim suffered a broken jaw, broken orbital bone and a laceration to his face that required stitches.

Police said nothing was stolen during the attack.

Authorities released surveillance images of the men wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).