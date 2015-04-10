Support the Mom & Pop survivors of the Second Ave. explosion

Shop and support the businesses affected by the Second Ave. explosion.

On Saturday, shop for a cause. How often can you do that?

#SaveNYC has organized a small business crawl on April 11. Beginning at noon, stop by a wide range of East Village businesses that have been affected in some way by the explosion at Second Ave. and 7th St.

“After a disaster like the Second Avenue explosion, impacted small businesses struggle to survive. Some don’t make it. Especially the old-timers,” the organizers wrote.

So come out and show your support. The day begins at Gem Spa (get an egg cream) and continues with visits to HImalayan Visions, B&H Dairy/ Restaurant, Paul’s Da Burger Joint and Cafe Mocha, among others.