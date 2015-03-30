East Village explosion selfie-taker apologizes

A sign near the site reminded “this is a tragedy, not a tourist-attraction.”

A woman who took a selfie at the scene of the East Village explosion has apologized, especially after the resulting brouhaha even made the cover of the New York Post.

Christina Freundlich, a tourist from Iowa, wrote in an email to the Des Moines Register that she is “deeply sorry for my careless and distasteful post.”

Freundlich, who left her job with the Iowa Democratic Party last month, wrote that her actions were “inconsiderate” and “I regret my course of action.”

After the front-page story, a sign appeared near the site of the explosion reminding gawkers that “this is tragedy, not a tourist attraction.”

Other selfies from the site appeared on social media immediately afterward.