East Village apartment fire kills 1 and injures 3, fire officials say

The fire erupted after 6 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.

An early-morning fire killed one and injured three Sunday inside this East Village apartment building, officials said. Photo Credit: Ka-Man Tse

A candle started the East Village apartment fire that killed a 71-year-old man and injured several others early Sunday morning, officials said.

The accidental blaze started just after 6 a.m. on the first floor of a six-story East Seventh Street building, between avenues C and D, according to the FDNY.

The fire was under control about an hour later.

The 71-year-old man, Barry Allen, was pronounced dead at the scene and three other people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

There was no smoke alarm in the apartment where the fire started, and the alarm in the hallway was not working, the FDNY said.