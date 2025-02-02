Fast-moving East Village fire kills senior: FDNY

An East Village fire left a senior dead and two overs injured on Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to FDNY sources, the department received a report at around 10:22 a.m. on Feb. 2 that the inferno ignited inside a 6-story building located at 65 2nd Ave. between 3rd and 4th streets.

Firefighters battled the blaze, which they say originated on the second floor of the building. Although it was extinguished within the hour, first responders would soon discover that the blaze claimed a life.

According to police sources, emergency personnel discovered a 75-year-old man unconscious in the building. He could not be saved and was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Medics, meanwhile, treated two others for minor injuries.

Sources from the scene report that firefighters pulled a charred mattress from the scene.

FDNY officials say the cause of the deadly blaze is under investigation and will be determined by FDNY marshals.